SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host the Marci Mock Exhibit and Memorial fundraiser Dec. 1 through Dec. 21 on the mezzanine.
Marci Mock worked for the library for more than 28 years and died Nov. 30, 2019. The exhibit consists of artwork painted by Mock, along with pieces she collected from other artists.
The silent auction is being held to give the community a chance to take home a memory of Mock while raising money for the library to purchase new books in Mock's name.
The silent auction will be held entirely online. Anyone interested in bidding on any pieces may see 32auctions.com/MarciMock for further information.