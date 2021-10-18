SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host a day of Halloween crafts for children ages 4-18 on Oct. 23 in the Children’s Theatre.
At 10 a.m., children ages 4-6 will make silly pool noodle monsters. Organizers ask that all children have an adult helper with them to help with this project.
At 11:30 a.m., children ages 7-11 will make spooky standalone ghosts. Adult helpers are encouraged to attend to help with the project.
At 1 p.m., young adults 12-18 will make a Halloween gnome. Adult helpers are welcome but not required for this project.
These programs are free and all supplies are provided. To guarantee your spot, register in the children’s library by calling 307-674-8585, ext. 119, or emailing childrens@sheridanwyolibrary.org.