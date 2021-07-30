SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host the photographs of local artist Ken Lundgren on the mezzanine from Aug. 1-31. A public reception for the artist will be held on the mezzanine from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 3.
Lundgren's story began in Billings, Montana, where he spent his youth fly-fishing on the tributaries of the Yellowstone River and Boulder River outside of Big Timber. He still returns every fall to renew friendships in the valley.
Lundgren graduated from Eastern Montana College with a bachelor's degree in education and later earned a master's degree in computer education from Lesley College in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Lundgren and his wife have lived in Sheridan for 41 years. He taught elementary school for 27 years in Sheridan County School District 2 at Taylor, Sagebrush and Coffeen elementary schools. The Lundgrens now spend the winter in Fountain Hills, Arizona.
The focus of Lundgren's show at the library is the abrupt reality that the world is changing, and making sure there is room for all at the table.
“I use mosaic photography to express my ideas or emotions that are on the surface of our ever changing world," Lundgren said about his artwork. "I choose two or three pictures from my gallery that will form the structure of my finished photo. Mosaic photography uses all the spaces to tell a story. Your voice and my voice are important as we venture forth.”
Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.