12-18-20 sheridan county fulmer public library 3WEB.jpg
Buy Now

A mural depicts several aspects of the community on the side of Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Friday morning, Dec. 18, 2020.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host its spring 2021 Clair Yorks book discussions. 

All discussion groups begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Inner Circle. Books are available one month prior to the discussion at the circulation desk.

Library staff organized the following schedule:

• Feb. 23: "The Rosie Project" by Graeme Simsion

• March 16: "Olive Kitteridge" by Elizabeth Strout

• April 13: "A Man Called Ove" by Fredrik Backman

• May 11: "Travels with Charley" by John Steinbeck

Register ahead of time if you plan to attend the discussion by calling the library at 307-674-8585. Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.

Tags

Recommended for you