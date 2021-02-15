SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host its spring 2021 Clair Yorks book discussions.
All discussion groups begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Inner Circle. Books are available one month prior to the discussion at the circulation desk.
Library staff organized the following schedule:
• Feb. 23: "The Rosie Project" by Graeme Simsion
• March 16: "Olive Kitteridge" by Elizabeth Strout
• April 13: "A Man Called Ove" by Fredrik Backman
• May 11: "Travels with Charley" by John Steinbeck
Register ahead of time if you plan to attend the discussion by calling the library at 307-674-8585. Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.