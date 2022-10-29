SHERIDAN — The Little Goose Plein Air Painter will hold an exhibition of members’ works at the Sheridan Fulmer Public Library Nov. 2-29.
The public is invited to attend a reception Nov. 3 from 5-6:30 p.m.
The plein air paintings on display are a representation of some of the areas around the Bighorn Mountains and Wyoming where the group painted this past season. Exhibiting artists will be on hand to discuss their works as well as answer questions about painting on location. This year the show will also have artists from the Beartooth Plein Air Painters exhibiting paintings from September when members of the two groups gathered together to camp and paint in the Bighorns.
The group was formed in 2016 as a means for artists to come together and paint. The Little Goose Plein Air Painters paint at different locations around the area May through October. Membership is open to artists who enjoy painting plein air or who wish to learn. All painting and drawing mediums and skill levels are welcome.
“Plein Air” refers to paintings that are created primarily in the open air and on location as opposed to painting entirely in a studio setting. Artists painting en plein air seek to capture the natural light and energy of a location in the painting. The Impressionists are probably the best known plein air painters. Their desire was to capture the ever-changing qualities of natural light and was their motivation for abandoning their studios in favor of painting outdoors.