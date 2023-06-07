SHERIDAN — Hand-drawn and carved images created in Wyoming’s distant past are explored in a new traveling exhibit from the Fort Caspar Museum.
Petroglyphs, messages and designs on rocks, have been used both as a form of communication and record-keeping for thousands of years.
Explore the history and imagery of rock art from across the state, and see the many different styles and types. “Rock Art in Wyoming” will be on view June 12 through July 22 at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.
The exhibit on the mezzanine can be viewed Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The traveling exhibit was produced by the staff at the Fort Caspar museum and members of the Wyoming Archeological Society.