SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host a free Valentine’s Day card making program for all ages.
On Feb. 12 from 2-4 p.m. patrons of all ages are invited to join us in the Children’s Theatre to make Valentine’s Day cards for friends and loved ones.
No registration is necessary for this program and participants are welcome to drop in anytime between 2-4 p.m. The library will provide scrapbooking paper, stickers and tape to create your own unique cards. Organizers ask that anyone younger than the age of 9 has an adult helper with them.
An additional card making program exclusively for children 5 and younger will take place Feb. 10 at 10:30 a.m. immediately after Thursday Story Time. Children will need an adult helper for this program.
These programs are free and open to the public.