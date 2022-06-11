SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Public Library System will kick off its summer reading program June 13 at 2 p.m.
Beginning that day, children ages 11 and younger who read for 20 minutes per day can earn fun prizes. In addition, regular programs will include:
• Books and a Bite: On weekdays at 11 a.m., The Food Group will provide a sack lunch for children of all ages while a librarian reads aloud from a variety of books.
• Tiny Turtles Story Time: On Tuesdays at 10 a.m., this story time will focus on children up to 3 years old and their caregivers. Attendees will read stories and engage in sensory play.
• Craft Club: On Wednesdays at 4 p.m., young adults ages 11-18 will make and take home crafts.
• Junior Jellyfish Story Time: On Thursdays at 10 a.m., this story time will focus on children ages 2-5. Each week will include stories, fingerplays and a craft.
• Ocean Explorers: On Thursdays at 2 p.m., children ages 5-10 will explore the ocean through books, experiments and crafts.
• Free Build Fridays: On Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., children of all ages (and their adults) can stop in to create Lego masterpieces.
• Super Saturdays: Every Saturday from June 18 to July 23 will feature a fun activity for families to participate in all day.
The summer of programs will wrap up with a celebration and book giveaway July 29 at 2 p.m.
For additional information about any of the programs listed, contact the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library at 307-674-8585.