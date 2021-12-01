SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host a free workshop for older adults interested in learning to draw.
The workshop will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday beginning Dec. 7 and going through Feb. 1. A public reception to showcase the group's work will take place Feb. 15.
All adults age 55 and older are welcome to participate in the skill-building class. Supplies will be furnished for participants.
For more information or to register, call programming coordinator Denise Gillenwater at 307-674-8585, ext. 129.