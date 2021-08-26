SHERIDAN — Four Shillings Short will perform a free concert at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library at 6 p.m. Sept. 1.
“Around the World in 30 Instruments” is a multicultural educational concert featuring traditional and original music from the Celtic lands, Medieval and Renaissance Europe, India and the Americas on an array of instruments.
Four Shillings Short is a husband wife duo — Aodh Og O’Tuama and Christy Martin — who have toured the U.S. and Ireland since 1997.
For additional information, see sheridanwyolibrary.org.
Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.