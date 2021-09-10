SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host a screening of “A Noble Pursuit” at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16.
The 48-minute documentary film tells the story of a community coming together to achieve one of the most significant oil and gas lease buyouts in American history. The story shows how communities can effectively work together with elected officials and conservation groups to protect public lands.
The showing is free and open to the public.
Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.