SHERIDAN — The search for a new director at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library has come to a close, according to library board chair Angela Knutson. The hiring of Amy Long as the new library director comes just weeks before Michelle Havenga, the current interim library director, is set to part from the library.
Long appeared by video in a library board meeting Friday, July 7, officially introducing herself to the board and discussing the finer details of her hiring. Long is hoping to begin working for the library July 31, though that date is currently tentative as she irons out the logistics of moving her family to Sheridan to assume the position. July 31 is also Havenga’s final day as interim director.
While seeking housing and preparing for the move, Long has already hit the ground running since her hiring and is planning to introduce herself to the community through an in-person meet and greet at the library and a radio appearance on Public Pulse. After her introduction, Long is set to take over monthly library updates on Public Pulse for the previous library director, Cameron Duff.
Knutson thanked the board and subcommittee for the hard work it took to find, interview and hire a new director. Knutson said there were a few rocky points throughout the process that could have complicated the search, but the teamwork of everyone involved made for a successful hire in the nick of time ahead of Havenga’s departure.
“We had a great [subcommittee] that worked really hard for this. Everyone had their little niche of creating written interview questions and verbal interview questions and coming up with our layout and how we were going to adjust,” Knutson said. “There were two different times I thought we were going to crash and have to hire [a consulting firm], but we didn’t. We made it through and I think it was just an amazing group that came from each different piece of the library itself and I’m very impressed with them.”
Alongside a new director, the library board welcomed a new member as treasurer-at-large, Craig Vogt, who was appointed by the Sheridan County Commission June 5. Anna Edwards, then vice chair, became treasurer, secretary Maureen Olson became vice chair, treasurer Michelle Edwards became secretary and Knutson remained chair of the board.
With the many changes coming to the library this year, from delays in construction to new hires, Knutson said the board is optimistic about the future with this team.
