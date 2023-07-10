SHERIDAN — The search for a new director at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library has come to a close, according to library board chair Angela Knutson. The hiring of Amy Long as the new library director comes just weeks before Michelle Havenga, the current interim library director, is set to part from the library.

Long appeared by video in a library board meeting Friday, July 7, officially introducing herself to the board and discussing the finer details of her hiring. Long is hoping to begin working for the library July 31, though that date is currently tentative as she irons out the logistics of moving her family to Sheridan to assume the position. July 31 is also Havenga’s final day as interim director.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

