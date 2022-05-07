SHERIDAN — By the fall of 2023, 90% of bighorn sheep, moose, mountain goat, grizzly bear and wild bison licenses in Wyoming will be allocated to Wyoming residents. Only 10% will be given to nonresident hunters.
This change, along with an added once-in-a-lifetime provision for similar hunts, is the result of months of work by the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce and state lawmakers, who approved the changes during the 2022 legislative session.
“What (House Enrolled Act 43) does is establish a new license quota allocation for bighorn sheep, moose, wild bison, mountain goat and grizzly bear,” Sara DiRienzo, public information officer for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said.
The license allocation change will affect resident and nonresident hunters for grizzly bears, mountain goats, bighorn sheep, wild bison and moose and will impose lifetime restrictions on bighorn sheep, wild bison and moose. Because it takes effect July 1, and the WGFD has until Jan. 1, 2023, to ensure full implementation, the changes will not affect hunters this fall.
“The new allocation is that 90% of the available licenses will go to residents, and 10% will be allocated to nonresidents. Previously, most of these species had an 80/20 ratio,” DiRienzo explained. “This bill emerged because there was a continued increase in demand for these species specifically, and this was a topic that was studied by the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce.”
The Wildlife Taskforce was convened by Gov. Mark Gordon to study top-priority wildlife policy issues facing the state related to the allocation of hunting opportunity, sportsperson access and other issues. The taskforce, which is made up of sportsmen and women, elected officials and other stakeholders, presents its conclusions and recommendations to the Wyoming Legislature, Game and Fish Commission and governor to support decision-making on Wyoming’s wildlife resources.
While grizzly bear hunts are not currently allowed because of the animals’ status on the endangered species list, they were included in the legislation in the event such hunts are ever allowed.
“We have had authority under Game and Fish before to proceed with a grizzly bear hunt, and if that opportunity comes again, we are prepared for it,” DiRienzo said.
Joe Schaffer, a member of the taskforce, Laramie County sportsman and president of Laramie County Community College, told lawmakers the group grappled with two big challenges. The first was Wyoming’s coveted game species have been decreasing in population.
“One of the biggest challenges I think we’ve faced is really understanding and trying to grapple with … these big five species,” Schaffer said. “In many of our species, these numbers are decreasing. The opportunity that existed 20 years ago was not the opportunity we have today.”
The early design in how people applied for and received a permit was based on a concept that supply and demand would be stable, he said.
“Unfortunately what we have seen is a significant increase in demand, and the supply of these animals decreasing,” Schaffer said. “The result of that is that the idea that we could give every, single person who wanted the opportunity to hunt one of these animals is just not the reality of today. There is just not a system or a way in which we can do that.”
Schaffer said the Wildlife Taskforce also recommended fully funding the Wildlife Trust Fund for habitat assistance to help numbers increase.
The other issue, he said, was equity, and in those discussions the taskforce decided to recommend increasing the number of license allocations to residents.
A 90/10 allocation, he said, is already the norm in most western states.
“One of the things that we don’t want to lose is that many people choose to live, work and raise their families in Wyoming because of the opportunities that exist with our current outdoors, and it is those folks that this will benefit,” Schafffer said. “For my daughter, the likelihood that she will draw a sheep tag, that is going to increase.”
Of the once-in-a-lifetime provision, Schaffer said the current system sometimes allows for people to hunt these species several times.
“If we have folks who never get the opportunity, it is probably not the most equitable to have someone with the chance to do this once, twice and sometimes three or four times,” he said.
The once-in-a-lifetime provision applies to mature male of bighorn sheep, moose and wild bison, and current restrictions on mountain goats and grizzly bear are retained, DiRienzo explained.
Before, hunters could, after a waiting period, begin to reapply for these types of licenses.
“It evens the playing field, so that more people will have a chance at these remarkable hunts like for a bighorn sheep,” DiRienzo said.
The law goes into effect July 1 of this year, and the WGFD has until Jan. 1, 2023, to ensure full implementation. Between July and January, the WGFD will ensure its license systems are programmed to do the draws differently and will also take the regulation to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission in September.
“If you are applying for any of these species, keep applying,” DiRienzo advised hunters hoping for one of these licenses in the fall of 2022.
“If you draw, that does count as your once in a lifetime,” she said.
For hunters who are in a five-year waiting period, the change will not affect their preference points, as points cannot accumulate in that waiting period. For hunters who drew a license in the last five years, even if they did not harvest an animal, the new law will count that as the once-in-a-lifetime ram bighorn sheep, any bighorn sheep, any antlered moose or any wild bison.
“If you drew a license in the last five years but didn’t harvest for any of those species, that does count as your once-in-a-lifetime,” DiRienzo said.
The change in the allocation of licenses, and how they are distributed, does not have an effect on the WGFD's wildlife management, DiRienzo said.
“The licenses still exist,” she said. “Say we had 10 licenses available for a species. When we change the allocation, we still have 10 licenses available. We are hoping 10 animals still get harvested just the same as we always would. It is just the license that is going to a resident.”
The WGFD evaluates the population within any species and compares that to its goal. Hunting is how they make up the difference.
“We try to always reach this goal on the landscape, and we do those season setting process every year,” DiRienzo said. “That process helps us evaluate how many licenses to offer every year."