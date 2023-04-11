04-11-23 PEOPLE katie ligocki wydent programweb.jpg
Katie Ligocki, from Sheridan, will graduate from UW in May with a B.S. in physiology. She then will attend the College of Dentistry at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

 Courtesy photo | University of Wyoming

SHERIDAN — While many rural communities in Wyoming are experiencing the expansion of technologies such as telehealth for remote access to physicians and therapists, patients needing dental care almost always need in-person access to a dentist.

The University of Wyoming and state legislative leaders’ solution to providing a pipeline for supplying dentists to the state — and making it affordable for individuals interested in a career in dentistry — is a program called WYDENT, which is administered through the Pre-Health Advising Office in the College of Health Sciences.

