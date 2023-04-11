SHERIDAN — While many rural communities in Wyoming are experiencing the expansion of technologies such as telehealth for remote access to physicians and therapists, patients needing dental care almost always need in-person access to a dentist.
The University of Wyoming and state legislative leaders’ solution to providing a pipeline for supplying dentists to the state — and making it affordable for individuals interested in a career in dentistry — is a program called WYDENT, which is administered through the Pre-Health Advising Office in the College of Health Sciences.
The two dental schools that are part of WYDENT are the University of Nebraska College of Dentistry, located in Lincoln, Nebraska, and Creighton University School of Dentistry, in Omaha, Nebraska, with each reserving a seat for a qualified Wyoming resident.
This year, two dental school seats reserved through WYDENT both went to UW students.
Katie Ligocki, from Sheridan, will graduate from UW in May with a B.S. in physiology. She then will attend the College of Dentistry at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
WYDENT is funded by the state of Wyoming. Applicants to WYDENT or their parents must be legal residents of Wyoming for five continuous years immediately before attending dental school. After graduation, dentists in the WYDENT program are required to return to Wyoming to practice for three years.
Ligocki said she is excited to return to Wyoming after dental school to provide professionally trained dental care to their communities.
“Since I’ve received the WYDENT scholarship, I will be coming back to Wyoming and, hopefully, to my hometown,” Ligocki said. “I’m especially interested in the cosmetic side of dentistry, so I would like to hone in on that aspect in my practice.”
Participants in WYDENT make a modest contract payment to UW for their four years of dental school, and the state of Wyoming pays the majority of educational costs to the appropriate dental school for each student.
“It’s a huge financial relief for my family and me,” Ligocki said. “It takes a big weight off my shoulders knowing the state of Wyoming is helping support me as I go through dental school.”
The number of dentists returning to the state as part of the contractual agreement between dental students and UW is evidence of the success of WYDENT.
As of 2022, there are 72 dental school graduates who are now practicing in Wyoming. In addition to supplying rural communities with standard dental care, WYDENT fulfills its purpose by also bringing home dentists with specialized areas of care, such as orthodontics and pediatric dentistry.
Asked what advice Ligocki would give to any UW pre-health student considering a career in dentistry, she said, “It is hard work, sometimes, with all of the pre-dental prerequisites, but keep working hard and find people who also are working hard toward a similar goal, since it makes school more enjoyable. Keep going. Everyone’s path is different, so don’t let someone else’s experience decide for you.”
Ligocki said she credits the staff of the Pre-Health Advising Office — Craig Vaske, manager; April French, senior academic advising professional; and Ellie Jessup, office associate — for its support during her college journey leading to her acceptance to dental school.
For UW students interested in exploring a career in health or allied health, see the Pre-Health Advising Office website at uwyo.edu/preprof or call 307-766-3878.