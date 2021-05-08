SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lions Club will host a centennial celebration May 17 at Black Tooth Brewing Company.
From 4 to 7 p.m. May 17, the community is welcome to celebrate the club's 100th anniversary at the brewery to lear more about the club and its history in the community.
The Sheridan Lions Club was originally chartered on May 16, 1921. The first president was H.E. Lonabaugh, and U.S. Sen. John B. Kendrick was also a charter member.
Back then, dues were $3 and have increased to $50 today.
Sheridan has fostered several Lions Club chapters throughout the years. The "Noon Lions" met at noon, while "Sundowners Lions" met in early evening and still work under that name today.
Lions members completed several volunteer activities and financial support over the years, including
• Providing vision screenings in area schools
• Supporting scholarships at Sheridan College
• Supporting the Sheridan Health Center with money for eye care
• Helping with upkeep and funding the Allen H. Stewart Camp on Casper Mountain
• Yearly donations to the Wyoming Girls School
• Supporting the Leader Dog program
• Providing free eyeglasses and vision care for young people.
• Participating in partnerships with the Rocky Mountain Eye Bank and Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Institute
• Partnering with Walmart for eyeglass collection
• Adopt-a-Highway clean-up on East Fifth Street past the tourist information center
• Hosting 45 years of the Sheridan College Thanksgiving Basketball Classic
Club members invite all interested members of the community to join them May 16 at Black Tooth.