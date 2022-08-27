SHERIDAN — At least one bill designed to increase liquor license availability in Wyoming is moving forward to the 2023 legislative session, with others potentially on the way.

During their Aug. 25 meeting in Casper, the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee considered four liquor-license-related bills. One of those bills was forwarded to the legislative session while two others were advanced to the committee’s next meeting for further discussion. The fourth bill was killed by the committee.

Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

