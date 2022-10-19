Crow Agency, Mont. — David Yarlott, Jr., president of Little Big Horn College, recently announced the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration is awarding a $1.943 million grant to the college based in Crow Agency, Montana, for the design, engineering and programming of the Apsáalooke Cultural Center.
The grant, while not for actual construction of the building, is for these necessary architectural and engineering services prior to construction. The facility is being designed by Crow architect Daniel Glenn and his firm 7 Directions Architects & Planners. The project will result in a schematic design and construction documents for the facility.
Fundraising for construction is continuing.
The Center will be comprised of a cultural center, museum, and Crow Hall of Fame. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan’s Indigenous Communities Program.
“We celebrate this big step toward the completion of this key college project,” Yarlott said, “and we thank the EDA for their support.
“We will continue our efforts to find the resources needed to make the cultural center, museum and Crow Hall of Fame a reality on our campus,” he said.
Little Big Horn College, through the Apsáalooke Cultural Center project, is demonstrating its commitment to the college’s mission and purpose, according to a press release. The college is advancing the project based on its decadeslong commitment to the preservation, perpetuation and protection of Crow culture and language. In addition, the college sees the project as a source of economic development by boosting tourism to the region, bolstering existing businesses, and attracting new businesses.
The college campus also serves as a hub for Crow cultural and historic protection and preservation, housing increasingly numerous textual, photographic and audiovisual materials in the Little Big Horn College library and archives.
The new center will be adjoining and physically connected to the present library and archives, making one vast Crow cultural learning center. There is currently no other central location for the maintenance and perpetuation of the physical manifestations of Crow culture, language and history for the Crow community on the reservation. Much of this Crow material is currently housed in other, off-reservation facilities.
The EDA’s American Rescue Plan Indigenous Communities Program allocates $100 million in American Rescue Plan funding specifically to support the needs of tribal governments and Indigenous communities. The program supports these partners to develop and execute economic development projects they need to recover from the pandemic and build economies for the future.