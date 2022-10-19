Big Horn County scenery stock
Buy Now
Courtesy photo |

Crow Agency, Mont. — David Yarlott, Jr., president of Little Big Horn College, recently announced the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration is awarding a $1.943 million grant to the college based in Crow Agency, Montana, for the design, engineering and programming of the Apsáalooke Cultural Center. 

The grant, while not for actual construction of the building, is for these necessary architectural and engineering services prior to construction. The facility is being designed by Crow architect Daniel Glenn and his firm 7 Directions Architects & Planners. The project will result in a schematic design and construction documents for the facility. 

Tags

Recommended for you