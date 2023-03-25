SHERIDAN — Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument will hold an open house for the new displays in the museum Wednesday.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., refreshments will be served.
Winter hours are still in effect. The Visitor Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. However, the self-guiding tour road to the Reno-Benteen Battlefield is partly closed. Custer National Cemetery hours are commensurate with the Visitor Center. The 25-minute orientation DVD titled “Triumph and Tragedy Along the Little Bighorn” will be shown in the visitor center upon request. Federal recreation passports are available for sale at Visitor Center.
Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument, a unit of the National Park Service, administers the site of one of the most famous battles in American history, the Battle of the Little Bighorn. For more information, see nps.gov/libi or direct calls to 406-638-3216.