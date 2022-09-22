CROW AGENCY, Mont. — Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument intends to move to a fully cashless fee system, only accepting credit or debit cards or mobile or electronic payments, for entrance and permit fees by Nov. 1.
Fees at Little Bighorn are collected at the entrance and visitor center in the winter.
Entrance fees are an important source of revenue used to improve the visitor experience in national parks, including road and facility repairs and maintenance, trail improvements, installation of accessible exhibits, visitor and resource protection services, and more. Moving to a cashless system allows parks to be better stewards of visitor dollars by reducing the amount of time park staff spend managing cash, increasing the amount of fee revenues available to support critical projects and visitor services and improving accountability and reducing risk.
Visitors are encouraged to purchase an America the Beautiful Interagency Pass online before arriving by visiting store.usgs.gov/pass.