Bentley gets excited for a treat during play time at the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Currently, the city is providing $69,000 in GPET dollars to the shelter for fiscal year 2022. If a new contract between the city and the shelter is approved at next week’s city council meeting, the animal shelter will vacate the remainder of those dollars in favor of the $100,000 annual allocation, Kerns said.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The five-day festival of lights and animals, Yama Panchak or tihar, begins Nov. 2 with day one dedicated to the crow.

According to Little Kitchen owner Thomas Jefferson, the second day of the festival is traditionally known as “Day of Dogs” or “Kukur Tihar.”

The restaurant will celebrate with a dog festival Nov. 3 at at 11 a.m.

In Nepal, dogs are worshipped as the messengers of Yama, the God of death, as well as the guardians.

On the “Day of the Dogs,” dogs are adorned with flowers, receive a mark on the forehead known as vermillion tika and offered food as part of the “Kukur Tihar” ceremony. The dogs are worshipped in the morning for their devotion and sincerity to their owners.

“We are really excited to bring some Himalayan traditions to Wyoming,” Jefferson said.

Little Kitchen is located at 2004 N. Main St.

