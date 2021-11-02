SHERIDAN — The five-day festival of lights and animals, Yama Panchak or tihar, begins Nov. 2 with day one dedicated to the crow.
According to Little Kitchen owner Thomas Jefferson, the second day of the festival is traditionally known as “Day of Dogs” or “Kukur Tihar.”
The restaurant will celebrate with a dog festival Nov. 3 at at 11 a.m.
In Nepal, dogs are worshipped as the messengers of Yama, the God of death, as well as the guardians.
On the “Day of the Dogs,” dogs are adorned with flowers, receive a mark on the forehead known as vermillion tika and offered food as part of the “Kukur Tihar” ceremony. The dogs are worshipped in the morning for their devotion and sincerity to their owners.
“We are really excited to bring some Himalayan traditions to Wyoming,” Jefferson said.
Little Kitchen is located at 2004 N. Main St.