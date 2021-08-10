SHERIDAN — It’s the night of the Sheridan County Youth Livestock Sale, and the Buck — quite literally — stops here.
The night marks the end of a yearlong labor of love for Faith Zdziarski and her steer, Buck. It’s normal to feel some nerves on a night like this — especially if you, like Buck, are an animal with an instinctual knowledge there’s not much time standing between you and some lucky bidder’s dinner plate.
So let’s not judge Buck too harshly for his mid-bath sprint across the Sheridan County Fairgrounds prior to the livestock sale Monday afternoon. Endings are nerve-wracking and tear-jerking affairs, both for animals and owners.
But endings can also be happy, as when dozens of county residents bid thousands of dollars to support the hard work of local 4-H and FFA students — whether raising their bid numbers in person at the show ring or calling in a bid over the phone while watching a livestream of the auction.
This year brought a record number of animals to the youth livestock sale, according to Nick Siddle, county commission liaison to the Sheridan County Fair Association Board. A total of 223 animals were sold this year including 115 swine; 54 beef; 36 lambs; 13 goats; and five feathers and fur lots including rabbits, chickens, ducks and turkeys.
Youth spent their afternoons preparing animals for sale — bathing them, brushing them, making them shine. Some even put ribbons and bows in their fur.
Preparation for the sale starts well before sale day, according to Jhett West, who sold a first-in-class steer, reserve grand champion steer and a grand champion market swine.
“It takes a lot of preparation months before the sale, months before county fair,” West said. “We get pigs in March, and steers way before that in the fall. All throughout the year, we are preparing these animals with feed, showers, getting them suitable for the environments that the show industry has today.”
All three of the West siblings — Jhett, older brother Braden, and younger sister Wynn — sold grand and reserve champion animals this year, and plan to take their first-in-class animals to the state fair later this month. Jhett said there was no secret formula to his family’s success — just a whole lot of hard work.
“It takes a lot of work to get to the point where a lot of the animals we have… are at right now,” West said. “There’s not a lot of times we have free time, because the free time we do have we spend out at the barn brushing them, combing them and rinsing them off…The secret is working hard at home. There’s not a lot else to say.”
While it’s nice to end Fair Week with a purple ribbon and a premium sale price, that’s not the only way to measure success, West said. In his mind, true success involves learning and growing every year and taking the time to share that knowledge with the next generation.
“You’re never going to learn if you’re doing it by yourself, or it’s going to take a lot longer,“ West said. “There’s always someone more knowledgeable than you, so I encourage kids to reach out to older kids for help. That’s what we’re here for…and I hope one day they’ll spread that knowledge to another kid.”