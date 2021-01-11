CLEARMONT — A quick glance at the state of Wyoming’s Cost of Maintaining Town Government Report begs one question.
How did the town of Clearmont — population 142 — see expenses increase 224% from the previous year?
The town accumulated more than $639,837 in expenses from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020, according to the report published on the Wyoming Department of Audit’s website Dec. 18. During the previous fiscal year — from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019 — the town’s expenses were $197,733.
The town’s 2020 fiscal year expenses far exceed those of other similar-sized towns in the state. The town of Granger — population 139 — had $347,253 in expenses in fiscal year 2020. The town of Yoder — population 151 — had $260,026.
What caused the drastic increase? Initially, even Clearmont Mayor Greg Rohrer isn’t sure. The town has had a few big expenses here and there, Rohrer said, but nothing to merit a 224% jump.
“The reality is, expenditure-wise, we’re pretty consistent year-to-year,” Rohrer said. “I’m not entirely sure where that increase could be coming from.”
According to the report, the two biggest line items for the town were construction at $410,254 and highways, streets and alleys at $77,546. The construction line item jumped 1,804% from fiscal 2019’s $21,543. The highways line item jumped 2,539% from the previous fiscal year’s $2,938.
The town didn’t have any major construction or road expenses in fiscal 2020, so it took a little digging to figure out where those numbers were coming from, Rohrer said. Those expenses can be tied to a project that had already reached completion when Rohrer started leading the town in 2018.
In 2017, the town spent $860,000 to repave all of the town’s side streets, Rohrer said. At the same time, the water lines under the streets were also replaced for a total of $272,304.
The street pavement project was funded through $430,000 of Sheridan County Capital Facilities Tax dollars and $430,000 in State Loan and Investment Board Mineral Royalty Grants, Rohrer said.
The waterline project, however, was funded entirely through loans from Wyoming’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. Half of the project — or $136,152 — was covered through a five-year loan, with the other half covered through a principal forgiveness loan. State revolving fund loans are normally at 2.5% interest with terms up to 20 years, according to the state.
Those loans were paid back for a total of $370,350 in fiscal year 2020, Rohrer said. Atthe beginning of fiscal 2021, $116,000 still needed to be paid. Of the amount paid so far, the loan payback has been funded entirely through capital facilities tax dollars.
The loan payback accounted for roughly 58% of the town’s total expenses in fiscal 2020. Removing the loan repayments brings the town’s total expenses to $269,487, which is a 36% increase from fiscal 2019 and right in line with similar-sized towns like Granger and Yoder.
With most of the loan repaid, Rohrer said he expects the town’s fiscal 2021 expenses to be much closer to fiscal 2019 numbers.
“I would say we should definitely get back to normal next year,” Rohrer said.
Wyoming’s Cost of Maintaining Town Government Report is one of several reports prepared by the Wyoming Department of Audit for the Wyoming Legislature each year, according to Rich Cummings, auditing manager at the Wyoming Department of Audit. All information in the reports is self-reported by the towns, cities and counties in the state.
In the reports, the expenses of each city, town and county are divided between the number of residents to determine the amount spent by the government per citizen. Due to the loan repayment, Clearmont spent $4,506 per citizen, which was the eighth-highest rate for towns in the state. Without the loan repayment, the town would have spent $1,898 per citizen. In fiscal 2019, the town spent $1,392 per citizen.
In comparison, Dayton, with expenses of $1.26 million and 757 citizens, spent $1,661 per citizen in fiscal 2020. Ranchester, with expenses of $1.27 million and 855 citizens, spent $1,488 per citizen. The city of Sheridan, with expenses of $35.39 million and 17,444 citizens, spent $2,029 per citizen. Sheridan County, with expenses of $114.81 million and 29,116 citizens, spent $3,943 per citizen.