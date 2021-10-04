SHERIDAN — The Advocacy and Resource Center, Uprising and Compass Center for Families will lead a march to take a stand against family violence Oct. 9 at 8:45 a.m.
Participants will carry the message that family violence is not acceptable; families are too important to lose to family violence; and the community is too important to suffer the lasting effects of family violence.
The event is being organized as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is in October.
Participants will meet in the U.S. Bank parking lot on the corner of Coffeen Avenue and Main Street at 8:45 a.m.
For more information, contact the Advocacy and Resource Center at 307-672-7471.