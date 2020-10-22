SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention was recognized for its efforts in promoting mental health services in Wyoming for 2020.
The Wyoming Counseling Association presented the Wyoming AFSP Chapter, based in Sheridan, with the Garth Shanklin Exemplary Practices Award. This award recognizes agencies and programs that best exemplify the mission of the Wyoming Counseling Association.
The local AFSP group advocates at the Wyoming Legislature for legislation benefiting citizens’ mental health.
In 2019, the members successfully promoted a mental health parity bill, and in 2020 they successfully advocated for a suicide prevention hotline in the state.