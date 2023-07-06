SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library hosted a reception Wednesday for an art exhibit featuring the work of local photographer Steve Bourne. Interim library Director Michelle Havenga said collaboration between local artists and the library helps to acknowledge Sheridan’s talent by exposing it to a wider audience.
Havenga said library staff were excited to host Bourne, who was born and raised in Sheridan and a regular patron of the library. It seemed long overdue for the library to showcase Bourne’s work, Havenga said.
“He does phenomenal photography… He’s one of those people, the camera is just so attuned to him,” Havenga said. “I don’t think he’s ever had an exhibit here at the library, which is like, ‘Come on, you’re here almost every day, let’s enjoy your photographs.’”
Bourne said each of the pieces in his exhibit have a story of their own and many of them could represent different stories to anyone who views them. With a focus on local landscapes, the subjects of many of Bourne’s photos may be instantly recognizable to some and an entirely new experience to others. That level of emotional appeal is much of what Bourne strives to achieve through his photography, he said.
A prime example of this, Bourne said, is a piece featuring the neon lighting outside the historic Mint Bar. The perspective highlights an often unnoticed neon horseshoe above the door, positioned in line with an old superstition that symbolizes good luck. Bourne said this piece of his is one of many that has had the ability to recontextualize a familiar place for those who view it.
The exhibit features a mix of landscape, wildlife and portrait shots that represent some of the most quintessential aspects of Sheridan County — moose traversing the Bighorn Mountains, Steamboat Rock enveloped in low-hanging clouds and Main Street illuminated by neon lights are only a few examples.
Photography is much like playing an instrument in that consistent practice keeps one’s skills and talents committed to muscle memory, Bourne said. For this reason, he takes photographs every single day and almost always has his camera with him so he can point and shoot when the opportunity strikes. Some incredible shots have come from shooting on a whim, Bourne said.
Havenga said the library makes an effort to support local artists by hosting exhibits, something not all libraries have the space and structure to do. Through making local art available in a widely accessible place such as a library, broader audiences can be exposed to pieces they might never have the chance to see in a traditional exhibit. The artist also benefits from the opportunity to have so many eyes on their work and display it for sale, all of the proceeds from which go directly to the artist.
“We always feel like it’s a nice thing to make [local artists] feel like we’re really glad that they chose to do it here,” Havenga said. “It reminds us that we have so much great talent in Sheridan… it’s really neat to be able to celebrate a local person.”
The Steve Bourne photography exhibit will remain on display in the mezzanine at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library through the end of July.
