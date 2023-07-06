SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library hosted a reception Wednesday for an art exhibit featuring the work of local photographer Steve Bourne. Interim library Director Michelle Havenga said collaboration between local artists and the library helps to acknowledge Sheridan’s talent by exposing it to a wider audience.

Havenga said library staff were excited to host Bourne, who was born and raised in Sheridan and a regular patron of the library. It seemed long overdue for the library to showcase Bourne’s work, Havenga said.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

