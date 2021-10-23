UCROSS — Ucross, the renowned artist residency program in northeastern Wyoming, announced its Fall 2021 Fellows recently.
Sixty-five artists from a variety of disciplines were selected by an independent panel of jurors for the fall session, which is operating at full capacity for the first time since March 2020.
Among the residents is Sheridan artist David Brock, who graduated from University of Northern Colorado with a bachelor's in painting and drawing and an Master of Fine Arts from Bowling Green State University in Ohio.
Brock currently is the painting and drawing instructor at Sheridan College and has previously taught at institutions in Wisconsin and Ohio.
“We are gratified to once again welcome 10 artists at a time to Ucross,” said Ucross President and Executive Director Sharon Dynak. “The artists are able to have the complete Ucross experience, from concentrated work time in studios to hikes in the spacious hills and communal dinners at the School House. We look forward to seeing how our unique combination of solitude and community engages the artists’ creative spirits.”
Each Ucross Fellow receives uninterrupted time and space to create on the nonprofit’s historic 20,000-acre ranch. Ucross provides each artist with meals, a studio, living accommodations and the experience of the High Plains. To increase accessibility to the program, each Fellow receives a $1,000 stipend to defray the cost of travel and other expenses associated with a residency. The fall session opened two weeks early this year to expand opportunities for artists after time lost due to the pandemic.
"After a year and a half of pandemic-related isolation and distraction, Ucross allowed me to return to that space of writing with focus and purpose and time,” nonfiction writer P. Carl said at the conclusion of his residency. “I left with a solid start to my next book and new friends I was able to meet in person — not on Zoom. I reveled in the joy of being in the live company of other artists."
The Fall 2021 Ucross Fellows hail from 21 states across the country. The roster includes the most recent recipients of the Ucross Fellowships for Native American Visual Artists and Writers, as well as residents joining the program through new partnerships with Yale School of Music and Cave Canem. Additional fellowship partnerships active in Fall 2021 include the Alley Theatre, the PEN/Hemingway Award, Herb Alpert Award in the Arts, Pew Fellowship in the Arts, Ford Family Foundation, Blank Theater, Marion International Fellowship for the Visual & Performing Arts and UCLA Center for the Art of Performance.
Since its first residencies were awarded in 1983, more than 2,500 artists have received the gift of time and space at Ucross.
The next call for applications to Ucross’s artist residency program opens Oct. 25, with a deadline of March 1, 2022.