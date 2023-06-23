SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts hosted the reception for the ‘SEES’ art show Thursday, a collaboration with local nonprofit Uprising. ‘SEES’ featured 24 pieces created by artists across the nation who have survived various forms of trauma. Brayden Crone was the youngest local artist to submit a piece for the gallery.
Terri Markham, executive director of Uprising, said art can be an integral part of the journey and healing process for survivors of trauma, lending to the decision to collaborate with SAGE to put on the show.
“We have learned along the way that working with survivors and elevating survivors’ stories and voices is such an integral part of our work,” Markham said. “We thought this was a really neat way to let them showcase another part of them, the part they enjoy, their outlet, the thing that helps them heal.”
Charlie Falkis, staff member at Uprising and survivor of human trafficking, said many people who experience significant trauma in their lives often suffer from moral injury, when something one sees, participates in or is subjected to directly conflicts against one’s morals and values. One of the most critical parts of healing a moral injury, Falkis said, is creative expression.
“To be able to see all of these pieces in the gallery around us and understand that these pieces came from hurt and are now flourishing, beautiful artworks is incredibly rejuvenating and lifting to the soul,” Falkis said.
Present at the gallery to discuss his piece Thursday was Brayden Crone, the youngest local artist to submit a work for the show. Crone’s piece, entitled ‘Pain Turned into Beauty,’ is a sculpted work depicting a river traveling through a forest, above which hovers a red heart pierced by a knife. Crone said each aspect of the piece is intentional and representative of his own experience with various forms of trauma.
The rushing river represents the ebb and flow of calm and chaos, the pierced heart represents the pain Crone experienced as a survivor of abuse and the sunset and forest represent the peace Crone found in exploring the outdoors.
“This is actually my first art exhibit that I’ve ever done and I was very excited about it. I love doing it,” Crone said. “It’s a very calming skill for me and it also allows you to bring out your feelings, it’s a very emotional thing that people use. A lot of people use it as a tool of expressing themselves and also as a coping skill. Sometimes it’s hard to say what you’re feeling, but it’s easier if you can draw it.”
Through his experience creating a piece to submit for the art show, Crone said he hopes to continue to pursue art in the future.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.