SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts hosted the reception for the ‘SEES’ art show Thursday, a collaboration with local nonprofit Uprising. ‘SEES’ featured 24 pieces created by artists across the nation who have survived various forms of trauma. Brayden Crone was the youngest local artist to submit a piece for the gallery.

Terri Markham, executive director of Uprising, said art can be an integral part of the journey and healing process for survivors of trauma, lending to the decision to collaborate with SAGE to put on the show.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

