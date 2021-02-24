SHERIDAN — Ian Munsick will launch his debut album, "Coyote Cry" Friday.
Munsick was born and raised in Sheridan and comes from a family of musicians and, according to a press release announcing the album, was trained by his "fiddle-sawing father" in country-western classics, bluegrass ballads and The Beatles.
"By high school The Munsick Boys were already multi-instrumentalists, practiced in the stratospheric art of high-lonesome harmony with an international footprint," the press release said. "But they also loved pop and rock acts like Sublime, Blink-182 and Eminem, and after moving to Nashville for Belmont University’s prestigious music program, Munsick was captivated by hip-hop and rap."
In 2017, Munsick released a self-titled EP, winning iHeartRadio's Rocky Mountain Song of the Year for "Horses are Faster" and the only artist with two tracks in the NSAI/CMT songwriting competition simultaneously, according to the release.
Ending with "Mountain Time," Munsick desires to draw listeners to his Wyoming roots.
"Obviously [‘Mountain Time’] is a time zone, but it’s also a state of mind,” Munsick said. “You can be in Switzerland or California and also be on ‘Mountain Time.’ My heart calls for Wyoming every day, and ultimately I hope people hear Wyoming and feel it in my music. When it comes down to it, that’s all I really want to do.”