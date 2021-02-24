12-26-20 SCENE ian munsick 1web.jpg
Ian Munsick shows off a fish caught in Wyoming in “Me Against The Mountain (Wedding Video)” music video shot primarily in Sheridan County. Munsick will tour in 2021, rescheduling many stops from his 2020 tour halted by the pandemic.

SHERIDAN — Ian Munsick will launch his debut album, "Coyote Cry" Friday. 

Munsick was born and raised in Sheridan and comes from a family of musicians and, according to a press release announcing the album, was trained by his "fiddle-sawing father" in country-western classics, bluegrass ballads and The Beatles.

"By high school The Munsick Boys were already multi-instrumentalists, practiced in the stratospheric art of high-lonesome harmony with an international footprint," the press release said. "But they also loved pop and rock acts like Sublime, Blink-182 and Eminem, and after moving to Nashville for Belmont University’s prestigious music program, Munsick was captivated by hip-hop and rap."

In 2017, Munsick released a self-titled EP, winning iHeartRadio's Rocky Mountain Song of the Year for "Horses are Faster" and the only artist with two tracks in the NSAI/CMT songwriting competition simultaneously, according to the release. 

Ending with "Mountain Time," Munsick desires to draw listeners to his Wyoming roots. 

"Obviously [‘Mountain Time’] is a time zone, but it’s also a state of mind,” Munsick said. “You can be in Switzerland or California and also be on ‘Mountain Time.’ My heart calls for Wyoming every day, and ultimately I hope people hear Wyoming and feel it in my music. When it comes down to it, that’s all I really want to do.”

