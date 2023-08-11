SHERIDAN — To decorate the large green wall protecting pedestrians and businesses from the Main Street construction, SAGE Community Arts Executive Director Jill Benson brought the gallery to the streets, displaying a variety of art from local artists. All works of art are sponsored by businesses, aiming to encourage passersby to patronize the businesses amid the construction.

At the start of the construction, Jackalope Ranch Mercantile co-owner Pamela Gable and Java Moon owner Megan Cook came together to think of a method to encourage customer engagement. The two believed that brightening the green wall with art and printing business names in the corner would be the best course of action, bringing the idea to Benson around the middle of May.

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

