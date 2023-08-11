SHERIDAN — To decorate the large green wall protecting pedestrians and businesses from the Main Street construction, SAGE Community Arts Executive Director Jill Benson brought the gallery to the streets, displaying a variety of art from local artists. All works of art are sponsored by businesses, aiming to encourage passersby to patronize the businesses amid the construction.
At the start of the construction, Jackalope Ranch Mercantile co-owner Pamela Gable and Java Moon owner Megan Cook came together to think of a method to encourage customer engagement. The two believed that brightening the green wall with art and printing business names in the corner would be the best course of action, bringing the idea to Benson around the middle of May.
From a gallery manager standpoint, Benson was unsure about displaying original art outside at the start due to weather, people and the construction. To combat these factors, she decided to work with AlphaGraphics to print out digitized, vinyl versions of the original art, some photographed by Ashley Cooper. Benson also recommended artists continue working with Cooper to digitize their entire collection for a website or social media page.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation approved the project.
Benson partnered with businesses to display the art with the sponsoring business’ name on the pieces.
Polly, Paint & Pencil Studio owner Polly Burge is part of the project as a business owner and artist.
“I loved the idea of helping to beautify Sheridan’s Main Street during this construction period as well,” Burge said. “I think having banners along the fences helps invite foot traffic to places that may look inaccessible or dead.”
So far, Benson has roughly 15 businesses participating in the project.
To obtain the artists’ work, Benson utilized SAGE Community Arts’ mailing list, email contacts and newsletter recipients.
Due to the limited gallery space at SAGE Community Arts, Benson said she has enjoyed offering a much larger space to display local art.
As the construction migrates down Main Street, Benson said she will move the art down to make sure it stays in the public view. If the vinyl becomes damaged, Benson said she can easily reprint the piece.
“Once the construction is done, the fence art will be SAGE’s and it will help us grow our Art in the Wild program. We will talk with other places that have fences, seeing if they want to display art for a time.
“We just want to put some art out in the community,” she continued. “It is easy to take care of the art, you just hose it off and we are ready to go.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.