SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Supreme Court Wednesday suspended local attorney Clay B. Jenkins from practicing law for three years due to a driving under the influence arrest in 2019.
Jenkins pleaded guilty to felony DUI in district court Feb. 6, 2020, after initially pleading not guilty Sept. 12, 2019. Jenkins was sentenced July 20, 2020, to three to seven years in prison with 12 days credit for time served, according to previous reporting from The Sheridan Press.
An order from Wyoming Supreme Court justices Nov. 6 suspended the attorney immediately following a “petition for immediate suspension of attorney” filed by the bar council for the Wyoming State Bar Aug. 21.
Jenkins, who has a significant disciplinary history relating to substance abuse, agreed to the suspension. The court ordered that Jenkins' three-year suspension commence Nov. 6, 2020, the date of the court's earlier order of immediate suspension for Jenkins.
Jenkins was ordered to pay an administrative fee in the amount of $750.00 and costs of $50.00 to the Wyoming State Bar.