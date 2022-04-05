SHERIDAN — In just five years, local attorney Casey Terrell went from being winded while walking up a set of stairs to competing in the 32-mile Bighorn Wild and Scenic Trail Run.
How did he do it? Terrell said it comes down to one simple word: grit.
“I was passionate about losing weight, and persistent in reaching that goal,” Terrell said. “I got in the habit of doing something every day, and applying it over the course of weeks, months and years. And that’s what grit is all about.”
Defined by Terrell, and author Angela Duckworth, as “passion and persistence applied over time toward a certain goal,” grit is the common factor uniting successful individuals ranging from Olympians to spelling bee champions to Navy SEALs, Terrell said. And Terrell thinks the skill is useful for many local businesses and their employees too.
“I feel like developing one’s grit or grit in one’s business is important, and it will help set folks apart in Sheridan,” Terrell said. “It’s easy to get caught up in the day-to-day routine and fall into a rut, so it’s important to set goals for your business and pursue those goals passionately and persistently.”
Terrell, an attorney at Crowley Fleck, PLLP, is the keynote speaker for this year’s Ignite Conference, which is organized by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce and its Business Retention and Expansion Committee.
The Chamber first launched the conference in 2015, in response to local businesses saying they wanted access to low-cost and high-quality employee training, Chamber CEO Dixie Johnson said.
“We had conducted a member survey to find out what our business community might be needing to help their businesses grow, and one of the items identified was affordable and accessible training,” Johnson said. “There was a real gap there, for our small businesses especially.”
This year’s conference will cover a wide range of subjects, Johnson said. In addition to Terrell’s keynote, there will be sessions on team accountability, marketing fundamentals, social media photography, small business marketing, time management and business transition management, among many other subjects, Johnson said.
In addition, there will also be a special start-up entrepreneurial track of classes, provided in collaboration with IMPACT 307, for those hoping to create a new product or service, Johnson said.
“There’s something in it for everybody,” Johnson said. “This is a great opportunity to access top-notch training without having to travel, and we certainly encourage people to participate.”
This is the first Ignite Conference since 2020, Johnson said. Last year’s event was canceled due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Terrell said he was excited to partake in the conference for the first time since he moved to Sheridan in 2018.
“I love the idea of it, and I’m excited to participate in it,” Terrell said. “I plan on being there all day, learning alongside everyone else.”
The Ignite Conference will be held May 3 at Sheridan College’s Whitney Center of the Arts from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Terrell will give his keynote at 11:15 a.m.
Registration for the conference is open through the month of May and can be completed on the Chamber’s website, or in-person at the Chamber office. The cost for tickets ranges between $155 and $165 for Chamber members and $185 and $195 for non-members.