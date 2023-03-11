Maison De Luxe Auctionhouse Scam_SK 001.jpg
Buy Now

Maison De Luxe Auction House is allegedly located in this building at 1309 Coffeen Avenue. Customers of the online auction house claim items received are counterfeit, if the items are shipped at all.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — A local business hosting online auctions for vintage luxury items including jewelry and designer bags, Maison de Luxe, LLC, claims in its tagline to be “the house where luxury lives.” Reviews and shared experiences from auction bidders near and far suggest items won in the company’s auctions are far from luxurious, if the items exist at all.

The Maison de Luxe Auction House website, lemaisonauctions.com, is mostly barren with the only contact options being an email account and two street addresses, one a business suite at 1309 Coffeen Ave. and one an office located in La Jolla, California.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you