SHERIDAN — Local author Craig Johnson will celebrate the Christmas season with the Sheridan County Library System at four events in December. The Sheridan County Public Library System has announced the schedule for this year’s Christmas with Craig programs.
To start the season, Craig Johnson will be at Sheridan Fulmer Public Library at 6 p.m. Dec. 10.
On Dec. 16, the Story Branch Library welcomes Johnson at 6 p.m. Tongue River Branch Library will host Christmas with Craig Dec. 17 at noon at the library in Ranchester. He will finish out his Sheridan County library appearances at the Clearmont Branch Library Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.
At each event, Johnson will read a new Christmas short story and there will be time available for discussion and questions. A selection of Longmire items will be available to purchase and refreshments will be provided. These events are free and open to the public.
Johnson is an American novelist and playwright who lives in Ucross. Johnson has written several novels and a number of short stories. He is the author of the popular Sheriff Walt Longmire mystery series, which was made into a Netflix television series.
His most recent book, “Hell and Back” was published in September.