Ucross Christmas Standalones 002.jpg
Buy Now

New York Times best-selling author Craig Johnson reads a "Walt Christmas Story, Warms You Twice," at the 9th annual Ucross Community Christmas Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Local author Craig Johnson will celebrate the Christmas season with the Sheridan County Library System at four events in December. The Sheridan County Public Library System has announced the schedule for this year’s Christmas with Craig programs. 

To start the season, Craig Johnson will be at Sheridan Fulmer Public Library at 6 p.m. Dec. 10. 

Tags

Recommended for you