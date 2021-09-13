SHERIDAN — USA Today Bestselling local author Pamela Fagan Hutchins will celebrate the release of her newest novel at Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gifts Sept. 18.
The newest Patrick Flint novel, “Stag Party,” will be on hand, along with many of her other titles. Those who stop by the store will have a chance to meet the author, enjoy refreshments and learn the backstory of the Patrick Flint series.
The author will be on hand from 1-3 p.m.
Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gifts is located at 535 N. Main St.