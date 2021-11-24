SHERIDAN — The Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation, based in Pickerington, Ohio, and the sponsoring organization behind the project, has selected Chad Rose to represent the state of Wyoming in the Band Directors Marching Band in the upcoming Pasadena Tournament of Roses® Rose Parade Jan. 1, 2022.
Rose serves as the director of bands at Sheridan High School and is a past president of the Wyoming Music Educators Association.
The Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation was created to recognize and carry on the work of the late Mike Sewell, who dedicated his life to the school and community music programs in Pickerington and the central Ohio area for more than 38 years.
The parade entry will convey the theme, “America’s Band Directors: We teach music. We teach life.”
Organizers of the parade said the dedication and accomplishments of band directors are well known to students, parents and school teachers and administrators. No matter where they teach and work — public and private schools, colleges and universities, the military, community bands — dedicated music educators and leaders work long hours to not only teach and direct music, but to teach life itself.
Nationally-known band director Jon Waters will direct the Band Directors Marching Band, the marching configurations and the music for the New Year’s Day 5.5-mile Rose Parade route. He will also direct performances of the band in the Pasadena area.
Five additional distinguished band directors have been selected to represent all of America’s band directors and music educators and have been invited to ride on the float. They are Janelle Guirerri, Tom Landes, Tim Lautzenheiser, James Swearingen and Alfred Watkins.