STORY — Several local groups will perform live music throughout Story Days Friday and Saturday.
Starting Friday at 4:30 p.m., Rick Geisler and the Band of Outlaws will play in the downtown area in Story. From 6-10 p.m. Friday, Mojo will play at the Story Art Station, and from 7-9 pm., Jeanie Briscoe will play at The Wagon Box.
Saturday, Cruisin' will play at Lodore from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mick Johnson will perform at Story Art Station from 1:30-4 p.m. The Dugan Irby Band performs at Lodore from 4-7 p.m. and Quinlan Valdez finishes the live music scene Saturday from 7-9 p.m. at The Wagon Box.
Sunday, worship in the park will include a local worship team leading songs for all in attendance.