SHERIDAN — After 10 p.m. most nights during the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, the dust begins to settle in the arena at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. That doesn’t mean fans have to kick off their boots and turn in for the night.
A number of local bars will host live music and special events during Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week.
Here’s a quick look at some of the live music and events planned in downtown Sheridan during Rodeo.
• 9:30 p.m., Balsamroot Band, No Name Bar, 901 N. Main St.
• 6:30-9:30 p.m., Boot Kickoff after party with live music by The Nate Champion Band, Black Tooth Brewing Co., 312 Broadway St.
• 6:30 p.m. to midnight, WYOjam Outdoor Concert featuring Parmalee with Jason Cross, wyojam.com, The Warehouse Gastropub, downtown at Alger and Brooks streets, $35 per day or $75 for all three days, $135/$300 for VIP tickets
• 8 p.m., live music from Teka Brock Larson and Wyoming Raised, mechanical bull also on site, The Pony Grill and Bar, 3 S. Gould St., $15 cover
• 9 p.m., food trucks, vendors and live music from Ronnie and the Redwoods, Spurs & Shots Street Dance, Main Street in front of The Mint Bar, 151 N. Main St., $10 per person
• Noon to 2 p.m., parade after party with live music by Teka Brock Larson, Black Tooth Brewing Co., 312 Broadway St.
• 6:30 p.m. to midnight, WYOjam Outdoor Concert featuring Chancey Williams with Tris Munsick and the Innocents, wyojam.com, The Warehouse Gastropub, downtown at Alger and Brooks streets, $35 per day or $75 for all three days, $135/$300 for VIP tickets
• 8 p.m., live music from Jalan Crossland and Rick Geisler, butt darts and a mechanical bull, The Pony Grill and Bar, 3 S. Gould St., $15 cover
• 9 p.m., food trucks, vendors and live music from Steven Denmark, Spurs & Shots Street Dance, Main Street in front of The Mint Bar, 151 N. Main St., $20 per person
• 6:30 p.m. to midnight, WYOjam Outdoor Concert Tracy Byrd with Zach Top, wyojam.com, The Warehouse Gastropub, downtown at Alger and Brooks streets), $35 per day or $75 for all three days, $135/$300 for VIP tickets
• 8 p.m., Rodeo street dance with live music by Tris Munsick & The Innocents, full bar provided by The Pony Grill & Bar and butt darts with Koltiska’s Distillery, Black Tooth Brewing Co., 312 Broadway St., $15 cover
• 9 p.m., food trucks, vendors and live music from Kellen Smith (opener) and Kenny Feidler and the Cowboy Killers, Spurs & Shots Street Dance, Main Street in front of The Mint Bar, 151 N. Main St., $20 per person