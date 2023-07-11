Mint Bar @ Night 002.jpg
Buy Now

The Mint Bar Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — After 10 p.m. most nights during the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, the dust begins to settle in the arena at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. That doesn’t mean fans have to kick off their boots and turn in for the night.

A number of local bars will host live music and special events during Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week.

Recommended for you