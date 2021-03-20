SHERIDAN — People begin in the personal bed and breakfast business for several reasons. For Amanda Gallatin, she needed to supplement income while recovering from a devastating car accident that took her husband’s life and her ability to recover alone.
Gallatin recovered from the accident in Colorado with family by her side. While in Colorado, her home in Sheridan sat unoccupied for months. Instead of letting it sit while she recovered, she started renting it out short term through Airbnb, a vacation rental business for professionals or individuals looking to rent a space.
Through Airbnb, VRBO and other similar businesses, a person may rent a home out and both renters and rentees may vet a person or location based on reviews from others about their past experiences utilizing the service.
Gallatin knew of a friend who successfully rented out a personal home, so she tried it and found it successful, with a few learning moments. Gallatin discovered vetting guests before they stay remains imperative, as does finding consistent, honest house cleaners when she’s unable to complete the cleaning herself. Also, safely and securely storing personal items is important when considering what inevitably will break, regardless of proper vetting of a guest.
Gallatin learned some things the hard way, noting a particularly negative experience with a guest who threw a bachelor party and left her home in terrible condition with a multitude of alcoholic beverage trash piled up near her garbage can.
While she learned from negative experiences, Gallatin recalls positive experiences, further encouraging her to continue with her mission of providing a comfortable space for families wishing to spend quality time together.
“More for families to have some down time and extra space if they’ve got older kids and younger kids that might be on a different sleep schedule or naps or stuff,” Gallatin said, referring to leaving her home available for rent during the Snickers Cup youth soccer tournament.
She opts to leave important weeks and weekends in Sheridan open for rentals, including Sheridan WYO Rodeo, Bighorn Wild and Scenic Trail Run and Fourth of July weeks and weekends open for guests coming into town, as her home is located central to several hot spots throughout Sheridan.
For others, short-term rentals become full-time work, like for Dalton Goodyear, who co-owns and operates Concept BNB with Concept Z owner/broker Zack Cummins.
Goodyear watched his mother turn his childhood home in Buffalo into a long-term rental facility, struggling with typical issues with renters. Still in college, Goodyear suggested to his mother to turn the home into a short-term rental. From there, his interest in short-term rental business grew and, after Cummins acquired his mother-in-law’s property in Dayton — Shire Valley cabins — the two formulated a plan to create a rental management company under the ideals and similar name of Concept Z — Concept BNB.
Unfortunately, the business’ first scheduled rentals occurred right as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, so a month’s worth of rentals were wiped from the system. Thirty days after, though, rentals were booked up and the company regained momentum in rentals and new clients. Currently, the business assists seven short-term rental clients and 21 long-term rentals, similar to operations of other real estate companies in Sheridan.
Important aspects of Goodyear’s short-term rental properties include cleanliness, convenience and accessibility. The company employs similar tactics to that of a hotel, where housekeepers — which Goodyear keeps a list of several local cleaners and rotates through the list periodically — check in on a tablet device. The tablet can also be utilized by guests to find local eateries and other tourism information.
Cleanliness remains imperative to Goodyear, as well, and housekeepers deep clean each short-term rental facility throughout the month. Little professional elements help deter negative comments related to cleanliness — a complaint Goodyear refuses to receive.
Whether operating a short-term rental on your own or through a management service, elements both Gallatin and Goodyear pay attention to remain integral for a clean, comfortable and safe night’s rest in a home away from home.