SHERIDAN — The first of two scheduled to be in Sheridan this summer, the Vitalant mobile blood drive set up shop at Sheridan Center Monday through Wednesday. Tori Robbins, communications manager at Vitalant, said most donated blood is used for patients who need regular blood transfusions to survive.
“Very little blood usage is those traumatic situations with car wrecks or shootings and things like that. I didn’t realize as a donor that people are regularly using it to survive,” Robbins said. “You truly save somebody’s life every single time you donate blood. I think people just don’t realize that that’s what patients are relying on… It truly impacts somebody’s life every single time and if the blood’s not there for them, then they might not make it.”
Vitalant has two fixed site blood donation centers in Wyoming, one in Casper and one in Cheyenne. The rest of the state is serviced by mobile blood drives that periodically visit communities around the year. Sheridan hosted one of two mobile blood drives Monday through Wednesday at Sheridan Center.
Robbins said community blood drives not only benefit the local hospitals being served, but in emergency situations, donated blood may even be shipped out for use by patients in need across the country. While many people may think donated blood is largely used in traumatic circumstances, Robbins said most donated blood is used for patients who need regular blood transfusions to survive.
“A lot of our blood in the Wyoming area is collected at mobile blood drives… If we only had the fixed sites in Casper and Cheyenne, there’s a whole lot of Wyoming donors that we wouldn’t be able to collect blood from,” Robbins said.
Robbins said blood donated in local drives can be life saving for many patients around the state who rely on regular blood transfusions for survival. Robbins said Wyoming has just recently come out of a blood shortage but is not out of the woods yet, amplifying the importance of blood donation.
“We’re still in a critical need for blood but we’re not in a shortage at this point in time. We’d like to have four days’ worth on hand of each blood type and O negative is right around two days on hand and the other blood types are closer to three days on hand,” Robbins said. “Over 60% of the population can donate blood, but unfortunately only about 3 to 5% of the population actually donates blood.”
Linda Bentzon is a local woman who has been regularly donating blood for years. Bentzon donated blood for the 34th time Wednesday.
“[I donate] whenever I can. The only thing that stops me is if I’ve got something already scheduled. This was my 34th time, which to me is significant. I started in my early 30s and I’m 80,” Bentzon said. “It’s another way to help people… I have O negative blood and I thought ‘what a great way [to help people].’ I have actually received information when my blood’s gone out, [Vitalant] let me know when it got used.”
Blood donor eligibility guidelines have changed significantly in recent years, Robbins said, opening the door for thousands of potential donors who might not have been eligible before. Restrictions for those who might have previously been turned away for things like mad cow deferral and tattoos have changed.
“A lot of things have changed since the pandemic, so we really encourage people to double check their eligibility to donate blood,” Robbins said. “So many things have changed over the past few years that we are seeing a lot of people donating blood who thought they would never donate blood again.”
The Vitalant mobile blood drive will be returning to Sheridan July 31 through Aug. 2. Those interested in checking their eligibility to donate or booking an appointment to donate can do so online at vitalant.org or by calling 877-258-4825.
