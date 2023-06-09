SHERIDAN — The first of two scheduled to be in Sheridan this summer, the Vitalant mobile blood drive set up shop at Sheridan Center Monday through Wednesday. Tori Robbins, communications manager at Vitalant, said most donated blood is used for patients who need regular blood transfusions to survive.

“Very little blood usage is those traumatic situations with car wrecks or shootings and things like that. I didn’t realize as a donor that people are regularly using it to survive,” Robbins said. “You truly save somebody’s life every single time you donate blood. I think people just don’t realize that that’s what patients are relying on… It truly impacts somebody’s life every single time and if the blood’s not there for them, then they might not make it.”

