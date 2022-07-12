SHERIDAN — Sheridan business owners are preparing to keep up with the influx of people in town during Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week.
From hotels to ranch shops, managers are making sure everything is in place to accommodate the increased number of visitors. Hotels, such as the Ramada Plaza, make sure they have twice the amount of supplies available for guests, while informing staff about the large number of individuals needing hotel rooms.
King’s Saddlery, King Ropes Manager Mary King said her main focus is “trying to get everything stocked and keep it stocked,” she said.
“We also make sure we have smiles on our faces while being as helpful as we can be,” King said.
Business staff tend to patrons in the part of the store that faces Main Street. Across the alley, behind the storefront, ropers are outfitted to get ready for their big moment. The process of finding the perfect rope for an individual comes down to the length, lay and scant — King said.
At the Cowboy Cafe, all staff members are preparing for the large crowds. Often, there is a long line of individuals waiting to grab a snack at the well-known location.
“We have to prepare mentally,” server Dena Crabtree said. “We also make sure we have plenty of food, plenty of staff and plenty of anything we might need.”
The location maintains its normal operating hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the week.
Unlike the Cowboy Cafe, Cottonwood Kitchen and Home staff take a relaxed approach when it comes to Rodeo Week. Retail floor manager Betsy Bellika describes the experience as just like any other week. The store definitely notices more tourists, however, unlike the restaurants, they do not need to stock up on extra supplies and have a surplus of staff available.
“We definitely try to stock up on the Wyoming-made or Wyoming products before summer in general just because that is what a lot of tourists are looking for,” Bellika said.
Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce staff has also taken steps to ready other businesses for Rodeo Week, helping to organize the business window decorating contest. This year, Chamber staff partnered with SAGE Community Arts staff to promote more window decorating for the WYO Rodeo downtown businesses. The theme for this year is “Holding onto our heritage.”
“We do see an increase in foot traffic in our front doors,” Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce CEO Dixie Johnson said.
That foot traffic, Johnson said, boosts Sheridan’s economy, and there are several businesses that rely on the annual rodeo to bring in revenue. Johnson said the businesses that mainly benefit are in the service, retail and hospitality industries.
“Sheridan is really blessed and fortunate to have so many different entities who understand that creating an experience really does draw people in,” Johnson said.