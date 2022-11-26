SHERIDAN — The annual Christmas Stroll continued this year with the theme of “Snow Globe Christmas,” giving local businesses a chance to flex their creative muscles in putting together festive and unique window displays.
“We have a really cute Christmas collection called ‘Gnoel’ that is the focus of the window. It features non-traditional Christmas colors, bright pops of blues, pinks and yellows with some natural greens and browns sprinkled in,” said Sophie Kuzara, manager of Cottonwood Kitchen + Home. “The vision was to keep it bright and fun, and our featured products have created a woodsy, whimsical snow globe scene.”
Featured in Cottonwood Kitchen’s display is an array of products available for sale in-store.
“The featured ‘Gnoel’ products include ornaments, kitchen scrubbers, cookie jars, mugs and puzzles,” Kuzara said. “We have additional products in the window that fit with the color scheme and add to the holiday feel; I think the only thing that isn't for sale is the large white Christmas tree.”
According to Kuzara, the creative process begins early in the year. Christmas products are typically ordered in spring to allow ample time for planning.
“When the time comes, we try to be flexible with what we'd like to do with the product, what we think is going to spark some interest and creativity with our customers, and how it fits with the year's Christmas Stroll theme,” Kuzara said.
Similarly, Babe’s Flowers begins planning for the following year right after Christmas, according to owner Heidi Parker.
“As we start packing what’s left we decide what might evolve into a new design idea or go well with a theme,” Parker said, adding the creative process is a collaborative effort among the whole of the business staff. “We can get inspired by one particular style or motif, or even just a color combination, and we all start to branch out from there and just brainstorm.”
Babe’s Flowers puts a focus on diversity in its display, according to Parker, drawing from a number of styles ranging from traditional to boho to country.
“We try to have about 10 to 12 different displays as far as styles or colors go, so we have a little bit of something for everyone,” Parker said.
A couple of these displays include a whimsical “Peppermint Parlor” adorned with red and white candies and “Angels We Have Heard on High,” a serene, glowing image of white.
“The inspiration was a lot of lights and white fabric, lots and lots of light so it’s got kind of a glow to it,” Parker said, adding this year’s displays feature more merchandise and decor than year’s past.
Best Out West Antiques and Collectibles draws inspiration based on what items are currently available in the store, according to manager Darla Judes.
“We go by what we have in the store and then build detail from there,” Judes said. “We have an elf baking kitchen. We [had] some small featured furniture so we used some elves that we had, and then we’ve got Santa’s man cave… We had a desk, we had some man cave furniture, and then for the elf kitchen we just happened to have small tables, small cupboards and cooking items.”
With a theme that prompted vast creativity and interpretation, local businesses are set to show off their creativity and festivity in ways that offer much to be enjoyed and admired.
In addition to simply spreading holiday cheer, business owners have additional incentive for decorating for the season. The Chamber has launched the first People's Choice Lighting and Decorating Contest for Stroll participating businesses. Visitors to local businesses can vote for their favorite business decorations once per day through 11 p.m. Dec. 12. The winner and runner-up will be announced the following week.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.