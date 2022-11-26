SHERIDAN — The annual Christmas Stroll continued this year with the theme of “Snow Globe Christmas,” giving local businesses a chance to flex their creative muscles in putting together festive and unique window displays.

“We have a really cute Christmas collection called ‘Gnoel’ that is the focus of the window. It features non-traditional Christmas colors, bright pops of blues, pinks and yellows with some natural greens and browns sprinkled in,” said Sophie Kuzara, manager of Cottonwood Kitchen + Home. “The vision was to keep it bright and fun, and our featured products have created a woodsy, whimsical snow globe scene.”

