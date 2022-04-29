SHERIDAN — At least two local businesses will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with special offers May 5.
Welcome Market Hall will host a Tacos and Tequila event, with gourmet tacos, tequila, DJ Austin Taylor, swag and giveaways. The event will take place from 5-7 p.m.
Verdello will also host a festive celebration of Mexican favorites with cocktails, Mexican shrimp cocktails, chalupas, chicken mole nachos and Mexican Piloncillo spiced cookies. The cost for the class is $60 per person and is for individuals age 21 and older.
For additional information, find the businesses on Facebook.