SHERIDAN — A group of men sit around chess boards in the Gold Room at the Sheridan County YMCA. On a regular basis, the men move pawns into place and chat about anything under the sun.
Over the course of a few conversations, that small group of chess lovers moved to further their community impact by restarting a known chess group.
The group of youth and adults met up at the YMCA before COVID-19 hit but disbanded due to pandemic concerns. Now, the group officially runs under the Sheridan Chess Association, which affiliates with the U.S. Chess Federation.
“It’s a chance to get the kids involved,” Larry Mooney said.
A group of around 20 youth and adults sat around tables of four — two chess sets apiece — while munching on Powder River Pizza-sponsored dinner in the Sheridan KidsLife building Thursday evening. Several students paired up with another their age, while younger patrons paired up with longtime chess fanatics. Adults battled each other and discussed strategy throughout the evening.
Before departing for the night, Dan Casey led a group lesson on certain elements of the game, providing an educational component beyond general skills gathering.
The Sheridan Chess Association restarted as the Sheridan Chess Club in September 2021 and has yet to regain its pre-pandemic participation numbers of around 150. As a nonprofit, the elder founders of the club hope to reestablish a love for the game and participation from youth to adult.
To help garner excitement, the nonprofit will host its first-ever multi-state tournament at Sheridan College April 30 and May 1.
The Sheridan Wyoming Open Chess Tournament is a U.S. Chess-rated event and already features 22 players with a capacity of up to 100 or 120 individual players.
The first-place winner receives a $1,600 purse, followed by $800 for second place, $400 for third, $200 for fourth and $100 for fifth in Division 1, which is the open division. Those chess players with a standing of less than 1600 or unrated by U.S. Chess will receive $400 for first place, $200 for second, $100 for third, $50 for fourth and $25 for fifth.
Preregistration costs $35, while day-of registration costs $45. Preregistration closes April 15.
Saturday rounds begin at 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday rounds begin at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., or one right after another. U.S. Chess Foundation membership is required to participate in the event.
The highest-rated registrant is Alexander Fishbein, an American chess player with a FIDE — International Chess Federation, or World Chess Federation — grandmaster title.
Folks from Missouri, Tennessee, Colorado, Idaho and South Dakota told organizers they plan to attend.
To join the association, see sheridanchess.com, email admin@sheridanchess.com or show up 6 p.m. on Thursdays through April 7 at the KidsLife building located at 426 W. Alger St.
There is no cost to attend, and children will be fed pizza each gathering. Registration is also available at the YMCA or KidsLife.