SHERIDAN — A variety of chocolates from turtles to truffles lay artistically in a cardboard box, all tied up with a ribbon, courtesy of The Chocolate Tree owner Judy Bishop and manager Lacasa Michelena. Bishop first took over the shop in 1994, working to provide delicious and decadent treats for the Sheridan community.
Prior to owning The Chocolate Tree, Bishop worked at Sheridan Media and connected with the previous owner of The Chocolate Tree for the business’s marketing. When the owner looked to sell the business and retire, she turned to Bishop, one of her close friends. Bishop agreed to purchase the business and trained under the previous owner for a month before taking the reins.
Shortly after purchasing the business, a candy representative assisted Bishop with expanding her merchandise network. He helped connect Bishop with chocolatiers across the nation, and Bishop continued to grow her network online after the representative’s departure.
“We have chocolatiers that make all of our chocolates for us, and these are professionals that know everything about fine Belgian chocolate,” Bishop said.
Throughout her 29 years in the business, The Chocolate Tree operated out of three separate locations. The first was near the former Sanderson’s Dry Cleaners on 415 N Main St. and the second was across from the Centennial Theatre. Bishop spent roughly six to eight years in the first two locations. The Chocolate Tree has been operating out of its current location at 29 E. Loucks St. for 16 years.
Bishop and Michelena said they pride themselves in facilitating a family-friendly atmosphere.
“It is a family business because my son has grown up working here and now his wife [Michelena] is the manager,” Bishop said. “I have two grandchildren and they were babies in this store.”
In the future, Bishop said she hopes to pass off the business to her children and grandchildren, keeping The Chocolate Tree in the family.
To fill shelves with chocolates, chocolatiers use a balance of time and temperature, called tempering. Tempering is a process where chocolate is heated and cooled to stabilize it to make candies and confections. Tempering gives the chocolate a smooth and glossy finish. This process also slows down the melting process when held, and allows the chocolate to be set up when making dipped and chocolate-covered treats.
When a truffle is created, the center of the treat is created first, using a mixture of chocolate and an assortment of other ingredients to create distinct flavors. Then, the center is hand rolled or placed into a mold to harden. Shortly after, the truffles are dipped into milk, white or dark chocolate to create a hard exterior. To identify truffle flavors, small decorations are added on top.
When creating gift packages for customers, Michelena and Bishop place a patron’s selection into decorative boxes and wrap them based on the occasion and individual.
“Because the chocolate is great, every detail needs to match the quality of the chocolate,” Bishop said.
Along with the wide variety of handcrafted chocolates, The Chocolate Tree offers plenty of hard candy options, as well as other candies not made by chocolatiers. Michelena and Bishop take pride in staying on top of the trends, offering popular candies off of TikTok.
“We have appreciated all the support from Sheridan,” Bishop said. “The beautiful thing about Sheridan is that it is a gift-giving town.”
