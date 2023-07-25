SHERIDAN — A variety of chocolates from turtles to truffles lay artistically in a cardboard box, all tied up with a ribbon, courtesy of The Chocolate Tree owner Judy Bishop and manager Lacasa Michelena. Bishop first took over the shop in 1994, working to provide delicious and decadent treats for the Sheridan community.

Prior to owning The Chocolate Tree, Bishop worked at Sheridan Media and connected with the previous owner of The Chocolate Tree for the business’s marketing. When the owner looked to sell the business and retire, she turned to Bishop, one of her close friends. Bishop agreed to purchase the business and trained under the previous owner for a month before taking the reins. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

