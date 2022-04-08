SHERIDAN — Grace Anglican Church will present "LUKE" starring Bruce Kuhn at 7 p.m. April 13.
"The Gospel of Luke" is the story of Jesus, memorized word for word from the King James Version of the Bible and told with the passion and surprise of an eyewitness account.
In 90 minutes, the words come alive with the urgency and humor of someone who was there.
The event will take place at Sheridan High School and tickets cost $10 per person. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.