SHERIDAN — Illuminate Church will provide school clothing to local families through the Ready, Set, School event set for Saturday at 10 a.m.
The event will allow parents to prepare their children for school with new-to-them clothing for free. Clothing will be available in sizes fit for kindergarten through 12th-grade students, as well as shoes, accessories, winter wear and more.
In addition, the event will offer free haircuts and other giveaways and raffles.
Illuminate Church is located at 38 S. Main St.