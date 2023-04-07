SHERIDAN — Local churches will host Easter services throughout the weekend.
Grace Anglican Church will host a showing of “Luke” with Broadway actor Bruce Kuhn, a film depicting a version of the Broadway hit “The Gospel of Mark” 7 p.m. Friday at Sheridan High School auditorium, located at 1056 Long Drive.
Tickets are $10, available online at wyotheater.com or at the door. For more information, call 307-655-8700.
Bethesda Worship Center will host a Good Friday service 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at Bethesda Worship Center, located at 5135 Coffeen Ave.
The service will not include child care or children’s ministries.
Trinity Lutheran Church will host Good Friday worship at 7 p.m., located at 135 Crescent Drive in Sheridan.
Cornerstone Church, located at 4351 Big Horn Ave., will host a 7 p.m. Good Friday service as part of Celebrate Recovery services, with dinner at 6 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church will host a community Good Friday service noon Friday, located at 2121 Colonial Drive in Sheridan.
