Fryberger Ranch

Sheridan County landowners Sue and Ron Martin receive the Landowner of the Year award at a banquet in September. Pictured, from left, are Wyoming Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik, Sue Martin, Ron Martin, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and Sheridan Game Warden Ryan Kenneda.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Region if the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently honored Sue and Ron Martin as 2022 Landowner of the Year.

The Martins own and operate the 2,600-acre Fryberger Ranch in central Sheridan County. The ranch consists of irrigated hay fields, riparian areas and rolling grass-covered hills, providing habitat for a variety of big game, bird and nongame species.

