SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Region if the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently honored Sue and Ron Martin as 2022 Landowner of the Year.
The Martins own and operate the 2,600-acre Fryberger Ranch in central Sheridan County. The ranch consists of irrigated hay fields, riparian areas and rolling grass-covered hills, providing habitat for a variety of big game, bird and nongame species.
The property has been enrolled in the Access Yes Walk-In Area program since 2005 and provides access for sportspersons to hunt deer and antelope along with game birds.
According to WGFD officials, the Martins participation in the program is particularly important because it provides public hunting opportunities on 2,445 acres in an area where it is increasingly difficult to find access. Due to the Martins' generosity, hunters are able to harvest 30 to 50 big game animals annually on the ranch.
The Martins have been active in the control and elimination of invasive plants on their property, particularly ventenata, since its discovery in the county several years ago, according to WGFD.
The Martins have also supported the ongoing North Bighorns Mule Deer Study since 2020.
The Martins' long-term participation in the Access Yes program, their commitment to reducing the spread of ventenata throughout Wyoming and their assistance in regional research projects are just a few of the reasons why the Martins are deserving of this award, WGFD officials said.