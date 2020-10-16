Tate pleads guilty to interference
SHERIDAN — Howard Tate, 41, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony interference with a peace officer in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday.
The charges stem from a May 2020 incident in which Tate was arrested, but while being transported to jail got into an altercation with law enforcement officers. In court, Tate admitted to spitting on the officers, kicking them and urinating on the floor, among other acts.
The guilty pleas were entered pursuant to a plea agreement, in which the prosecutor agreed to recommend a sentence of two to five years imprisonment for each count. The sentences would be served concurrently and would be suspended in lieu of a split sentence.
If the court accepts the plea agreement, Tate would be released from incarceration just after sentencing and serve 2.5 years of probation.
The court set Tate's sentencing for Dec. 17.
Keith pleads guilty in two cases
SHERIDAN — Raymond Keith, 32, pleaded guilty in two different criminal cases Thursday in 4th Judicial District Court.
While he was out of jail on a theft case originating in 2019 awaiting trial, Keith was arrested for driving while under the influence and causing serious bodily harm to another.
According to court records, earlier this year, Keith drove while under the influence at high speeds near the Sheridan County Airport, at which time he struck a parked vehicle, severely injuring himself and an individual standing near that vehicle. Both the victim and Keith were life-flighted to receive medical treatment following the crash.
Keith entered his guilty pleas Thursday pursuant to a plea agreement. The agreement states that in exchange for the guilty pleas, the state prosecutor would recommend a sentence of 2.5 to four years incarceration on two separate theft charges, 180 days incarceration for unlawful use of a credit card, 180 days incarceration for fleeing or attempting to elude police and 30 days incarceration for driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked license. All of those sentences would be served concurrent to one another and stem from the 2019 theft case.
In addition, the plea agreement states that in exchange for Keith pleading guilty to driving while under the influence resulting in serious bodily injury and driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked license, the state would recommend a prison term of four to six years and 45 days, respectively, for those charges. Those sentences would be served concurrently, but consecutive to the sentences stemming from the 2019 case.
In addition, Keith will be ordered to pay restitution in an amount to be presented at his sentencing hearing.
Judge John Fenn set Keith's sentencing hearing for Dec. 17 and remanded him to the custody of the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office.