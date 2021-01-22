Man seeks VA mental health care following conviction
SHERIDAN — A man facing health repercussions of serving in the U.S. military is seeking mental health treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder following an incident in Sheridan County in September 2020.
Douglas Whetstone changed his plea to guilty for an amended charge of reckless endangering after pointing a gun at his wife in September 2020. Since the incident, he has been incarcerated 105 days and has sought mental health treatment from the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System and private counselors.
Due to pandemic precautions, the Sheridan VA is not currently accepting patients in full force, causing Whetstone to seek mental health rehabilitation elsewhere. He received a mental health evaluation and currently sees a private counselor, but while under probation continues to seek mental health treatment at any VA system in the country.
Whetstone pleaded guilty to reckless endangering and was sentenced to one year of incarceration, fully suspended for one year of supervised probation and credit for time served totaling 105 days.
The 57-year-old man will remain in contact with his probation officer with changes to his treatment.
Man changes plea on voyeurism charge
SHERIDAN — A man changed his plea on a voyeurism charge in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday.
Kenneth Matteson pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism deriving from him setting up a camera in a bathroom of a local business.
The plea agreement, which will be accepted or rejected by the judge during the 40-year-old man’s sentencing hearing March 30 at 9 a.m., suspends a 12- to- 15-month sentence for one year of supervised probation.
Matteson’s bond continues as previously set, including no contact with the victim.
Court continues pregnant woman’s trial
SHERIDAN — Judge John Fenn approved a motion to continue a trial for Megan Crone, who faces three felony charges.
Megan Crone pleaded not guilty to three felony drug charges in 4th Judicial District Court Nov. 5, 2020.
Crone has been charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance to a minor, delivery of a controlled substance to a minor and possession with intent to deliver.
Crone has been charged in connection with an October incident in which she and Donald Brower allegedly were involved in selling marijuana to a minor.
Fenn agreed to postpone the trial until after the birth of Crone’s child, who is due April 2, and the defendant is on bed rest until that time. He said his office would set a date for a scheduling conference in mid-April to organize the trial.
Crone is also seeking private counsel, who said they couldn’t take the case if it wasn’t continued.
Court sets date for strangulation trial
SHERIDAN — A man facing a felony strangulation charge will potentially face a jury trial starting April 19.
Robert Babb pleaded not guilty to strangulation of a household member in 4th Judicial District Court June 2, 2020, a charge that carries penalties of up to 10 years incarceration and up to $10,000 in fines if convicted.
While attorneys remain in negotiations for a plea deal, the court scheduled a potential trial date for April 19, sitting behind five other cases also scheduled to begin trial that day.
A no-contact order as outlined in Babb’s bond conditions was strongly reiterated by Judge John Fenn after the judge learned from Sheridan County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Christina White that Babb continually disregarded as he made contact with the victim.
A pretrial conference was not set in open court Thursday.